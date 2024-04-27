Gillian Anderson Invokes Taylor Swift Song In ‘X-Files’ Tribute Post
Gillian Anderson has paid tribute to her starring role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on social media by quoting a lyric from Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
“You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” Anderson wrote in an April 26 post on X. The caption ran alongside an image of Scully and Fox Mulder, played by costar David Duchovny, in their basement office.
More from Deadline
Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Record In The UK, After A Historical Week On Spotify
A Media Moment: News Organizations Challenged To Win Public Trust In An Assault Of Mixed Messages
Matty Healy Reacts To Taylor Swift's "Diss Track" From 'The Tortured Poets Department'
The caption borrows from the Swift song Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” Fans have used the line on social media to mock the places where they grew up.
Anderson and Duchovny led the Fox series from 1993 to 2002, along with its reboot from 2016 to 2018.
you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/NqGdhawI8d
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 26, 2024
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Shirley MacLaine’s Career In Photos: From ‘The Apartment’ And ‘Terms of Endearment’ To ‘Sweet Charity’
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.