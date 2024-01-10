Gillian Anderson Reveals On-Brand Inspiration Behind Her Golden Globes 'Vagina' Dress

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson

Of all the Golden Globes looks worn on the red carpet over the weekend, Gillian Anderson’s was undoubtedly a stand-out.

The Sex Education star was seen posing for photographers in a strapless ivory dress – but it was only when people zoomed in on the outfit that they noticed it was emblazoned with a print of vulva.

On her way into the event, Gillian enthused that her dress “has vaginas on it”, explaining she’d chosen the outfit “for so many reasons”, and because it was “brand-appropriate”.

She later opened up more about her fashion inspiration to British Vogue.

Not everyone noticed the subtle design of Gillian's dress until they zoomed in

Not everyone noticed the subtle design of Gillian's dress until they zoomed in

The former X-Files star pointed out to the fashion outlet that since the popularity of Sex Education, her “Instagram presence” has been all about “highlighting yonis”.

Combined with her own alternative wellness brand G-Spot’s mantra being to “prioritise pleasure”, Gillian said she “wanted to bring this element into the design”.

In a separate interview with Extra, Gillian said: “There are so many yonis on my dress.”

She added: “It took three-and-a-half hours per yoni to embroider. And there are a lot. So [designer Gabriela Hearst’s team] spent 150 hours of embroidery.”

Another of this year’s notable Golden Globes looks was that of Saltburn actor Rosamund Pike.

She walked the red carpet in an elaborate black lace dress and matching headpiece, which her Saltburn character would be proud of – although she later confessed her headwear had a very specific practical function.

Story continues

“[The look] was inspired by a skiing accident I had on 26 December,” she admitted to Access Hollywood.

“I did some freestyle on my chin, and I realised I had to think carefully about how I was going to make an appearance on a red carpet in just under two weeks.”

During a separate interview, Rosamund added she is now all “healed”, but had already “fallen in love with the look” by that stage.

Check out all the A-list photos you need to see from this year’s Golden Globes in the gallery below…

MORE GOLDEN GLOBES: