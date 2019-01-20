Gillian Anderson Set To Join ‘The Crown’ Season Four As Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson is set to star as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of The Crown.

The X-Files star has been signed up to play the Iron Lady, although viewers will likely have to wait more than a year to see her on screens as the third season of the Left Bank drama has yet to air.

The third season of the Netflix drama, which will air this year, will see Olivia Colman replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip. Elsewhere, Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret. It begins in 1963 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles, Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell, will also start to emerge in the next season.

The fourth season is likely to move into the 1970s, where Thatcher served as Britain’s first female Prime Minister between 1979 to 1990.

Anderson is recently starred in Netflix’s British dramedy Sex Education as a sex therapist. She is repped by CAA. The casting news was first covered by The Sunday Times.