Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered in vaginas for 2024 Golden Globes

Gillian Anderson made a bold statement on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet with her style choice.

The 55-year-old actress wowed in a magnificent white gown with vaginas embroidered all over. On 7 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, for the 81st annual awards ceremony, Anderson decided to step out in a unique strapless ensemble with risque detailing.

In conversation with Deadline before the ceremony, The Fall star encouraged people to take a closer look at her outfit. “It has vaginas on it,” she proclaimed.

Designed by Gabriela Hearst, the garment’s sophisticated, classy structure was juxtaposed with the intricate lining forming little pictures of the female anatomy. But the detail isn’t the only reason why Anderson chose the piece.

“For so many reasons. It’s brand-appropriate,” Anderson noted.

Viewers at home thought the Hollywood star’s fashion was remarkable and alluring. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.

(Getty Images)

“Gillian Anderson said Sex Education may have ended but it is NOT over,” one viewer wrote.

“The vaginas on Gillian Anderson’s dress, ‘oh mother’ isn’t a strong enough word,” another said, indicating their praise.

One woman agreed: “Gillian Anderson wearing a dress embroidered with vaginas oh she is and will always be the moment.”

That is, truly a statement piece! Gillian, only you could carry that off with such style. #chefskiss — Phasmainmachina (@phasmainmachina) January 8, 2024

“Are those vulvas on Gillian Anderson’s dress… I love her so much,” a fourth added.

