Gillingham considering motion to start Arlington Bridge demolition, replacement work this year

The Arlington Bridge, shown in a file photo, was closed in November 2023. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC - image credit)

The City of Winnipeg may devote millions of dollars to begin work to demolish and replace the decommissioned Arlington Bridge this year, if a councillor's proposal is approved.

The public works committee approved a motion on Thursday from Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie, to set aside $30 million from future budgets toward the demolition and design of a replacement bridge.

The motion still needs approval from council.

Concerns about the safety of the bridge forced the city to suddenly close it in November 2023. The closure has had a significant impact on traffic volumes on nearby routes connecting areas of the city separated by the rail yard the bridge spans.

Last November, city engineering manager Brad Neirinck said morning peak traffic at the McPhillips Street underpass had increased by an hour, and afternoon peak time lasted two hours longer. The McPhillips underpass was operating at 25 per cent over capacity.

Traffic on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge, which crosses the rail yards to the east of Arlington, had increased by approximately 5,000 vehicles per day.

A replacement bridge is expected to cost $166 million, plus $26 million in interest, and take six years to build.

Eadie told the committee on Thursday there is an advantage to taking on debt and getting work on demolishing the bridge started now.

"[The advantage] is it that we have time to convince the province and the federal government that they should be helping us," he said.

"This city grew because that rail yard sits there today, and the province and the feds made lots of money."

Committee chair Coun. Janice Lukes agreed, saying in the meeting that taking on the work now "shows intent to other levels of government, too, that it is one of the projects that we want to work on."

Mayor Scott Gillingham said he will consider the proposal.

"It's about taking a look at the potential risks associated with leaving that decommissioned bridge standing," Gillingham said at an unrelated event on Friday.

"Right now, we are paying every year … for maintenance on that bridge, just to keep it standing in a decommissioned state."

The motion calls for $20 million to be added to the 2026 budget, and authorizes the city to use the money this year.

Another $10 million would be added to the 2027 budget.

Council will vote on the budget on Jan. 29.