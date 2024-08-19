Gina Rodriguez Boards ‘Will Trent’ Season 3 as Series Regular

Gina Rodriguez has boarded ABC’s “Will Trent” as a series regular for Season 3, TheWrap has learned.

The “Jane the Virgin” star will join the Ramon Rodríguez-led series as assistant district attorney, Marion Alba, who is new to Atlanta. She will join also join “Will Trent” cast members Sonja Sohn, who plays Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen, who plays Angie Polaski as well as Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

She is described as “charismatic” and “confident, though “after her first encounter with Will (Rodriguez) falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs,” per the official logline.

