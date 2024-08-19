Gina Rodriguez Cast in ‘Will Trent’ Season 3 at ABC

Gina Rodriguez has joined the Season 3 cast of the ABC drama “Will Trent” as a series regular.

She will play Marion Alba, who is described as a “charismatic, confident assistant district attorney who is new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will (Ramón Rodriguez) falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”

“Will Trent” follows a special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who was abandoned at birth and grew up in the Atlanta foster care system who now has the highest clearance rate in the bureau. Alongside Rodriguez in the title role, the cast includes Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

