Ginni Thomas supported group working against Supreme Court reform: report

Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
Ginni Thomas supported group working against Supreme Court reform: report

Ginni Thomas privately shared her support for a religious rights group working against Supreme Court reforms - which were prompted by what many see as her husband’s ethical violations, according to a report by ProPublica.

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an email to attorney Kelly Shackelford, who runs the First Liberty Institute, which describes itself as “the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious liberty for all Americans.”

During a private call with the group’s donors on July 31, Shackelford read the email from Thomas aloud. Thomas wrote in all caps: “YOU GUYS HAVE FILLED THE SAILS OF MANY JUDGES. CAN I JUST TELL YOU, THANK YOU SO, SO, SO MUCH.”

Thomas argued that the group’s work opposing suggestions that the court be reformed helped some judges.

According to ProPublica, Shackelford said he viewed Thomas’s support as proof that judges who are unable to “fight” in the “political sphere” were grateful for the group’s work thwarting Supreme Court reform, which includes proposals such as term limits and a code of ethics.

The attorney said a First Liberty employee in Washington, DC, had recently met with Thomas. It was after the meeting Ginni Thomas sent the email.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, has been accused of backing a group working against Supreme Court reforms. (Getty Images)
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, has been accused of backing a group working against Supreme Court reforms. (Getty Images)

“I cannot adequately express enough appreciation for you guys pulling into reacting to the Biden effort on the Supreme Court,” she wrote. “Many were so depressed at the lack of response by R’s and conservatives.”

Shackelford referred to Justice Elena Kagan as “somewhat treasonous” and “somewhat disloyal” during the July 31 call following Kagan’s endorsement of efforts to enforce a new Supreme Court ethics code, adding that the rules would “destroy the independence” of the court.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said over the weekend that she was also open to having the code be enforceable.

Following the conversation, the group sent a 45-minute recording of the call to a number of supporters. The recording was subsequently obtained by ProPublica and Documented.

The executive general counsel at First Liberty Institute, Hiram Sasser, told ProPublica in a statement that the group is “extremely alarmed at the Leftist attacks on our democracy and judicial independence.”

Calling it a “dangerous threat,” Sasser went on to say that it’s “shameful that the political left seems perfectly fine destroying democracy to achieve the court decisions they favor instead of working through democratic and constitutional means.”

The Independent has contacted First Liberty for comment and has attempted to reach Ginni Thomas.

Ginni is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who has faced ethics allegations after receiving millions of dollars worth of gifts (REUTERS)
Ginni is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who has faced ethics allegations after receiving millions of dollars worth of gifts (REUTERS)

The call on July 31 took place not long after President Joe Biden announced his plans for a number of changes to the nation’s highest court.

Biden pushed for term limits, an amendment to reverse the court’s recent decision on presidential immunity as well as a binding ethics code for the justices.

Shackelford said on the call that the proposals, including adding seats to the court, were part of a push to “destroy the court” and that the attempts were spearheaded by progressives and those on the “extreme left,” adding that they were “upset” at the outcome of “a few cases.”

Ginni Thomas has been in headlines since it was revealed she sent a large number of texts after the 2020 election pushing former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations of fraud. Writing to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Thomas claimed that “Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.” She also argued that Trump shouldn’t concede the election.

Thomas wrote emails to legislators in Arizona and Wisconsin asking them to take on what she claimed were fraudulent results and to send a “clean slate” of new electors. She also wrote that “the nation’s eyes are on you now.”

“Please consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you do not stand up and lead,” she added at the time.

In 2022, Thomas said she regretted the texts she sent to Meadows.

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Martha-Ann Alito, recently came under fire for flying an upside-down US flag at their home in Virginia. The symbol has been used by those pushing the baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The flag was displayed at the home as the court was deciding on whether they would hear a case connected to the 2020 election.

Alito told The New York Times that he wasn’t part of the decision to fly the flag and that his wife did so to respond to “a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

The effort to impose an ethics code on the court came after the revelations that wealthy GOP donors had handed Thomas and Alito gifts and travel experiences that they did not disclose. After the reporting by ProPublica, Thomas changed his disclosure reports and the court adopted its first-ever ethics code.

Both Thomas and Alito have claimed that they didn’t have to disclose gifts and free travel from friends.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Gets Hit With Instant Fact-Check After Bragging Of 1 'Impossible' Skill

    The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.

  • Kamala Harris’ Blunt Reply to Rally Heckler Who Called Out Donald Trump

    Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi

  • ‘Don’t Call Him Don’: Mark Hamill Taunts Trump With A Biting New First Name

    The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.

  • Trump Family Panics on Twitter After Crypto Hacker Screwup

    Eric Trump praised Elon Musk’s X network as “amazing” after hackers breached Lara and Tiffany Trump’s accounts on the social media platform.Eric had earlier issued a panicked appeal on behalf of wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Tiffany, Donald Trump's daughter with second wife Marla Maples, writing: “This is a scam!!!” “@LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump‘s Twitter profiles have been compromised!!”The posts, which included fake links to a real Trump crypto project, were

  • Top Republicans Secretly Pray for Trump to Lose Bigly

    It seems it’s not just Democrats who are hoping that Donald Trump will be dealt a devastating defeat in November.Several notable Republican figures also want the former president to lose to Kamala Harris but aren’t saying so publicly, according to Politico. Some GOP lawmakers see the possibility of a new Trump term as bad news for the party, the outlet reports.Among those concerned are proponents of free market economic policies who are concerned by Trump’s proposed import tariffs, while abortio

  • I Asked Veterans To Anonymously Share If They're Voting For Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump — Here's What They Revealed

    "My top priority is not using Veterans as a political power grab, such as calling them suckers/losers or putting a thumbs up at a gravesite for pictures."

  • Trump-backed candidate in Montana caught on tape making racially-charged remarks about Native American tribe

    Sheehy is Trump’s pick for Montana’s Senate seat and will face Democratic Senator Jon Tester in November

  • John Cleese Torches Recent Donald Trump Speech, Says GOP Nominee Has “Lost His Mind”

    John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …

  • Ex-GOP Strategist Predicts Exactly When Trump Crashes: ‘The Bottom’s Gonna Drop Out’

    Stuart Stevens said there’s a simple reason Trump could see his support collapse.

  • Trump Posts AI-Generated Image of Kamala Harris as Joseph Stalin, But Instead It Just Looks Like Mario

    MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]

  • JD Vance takes 'Worst VP pick EVER!' crown from Sarah Palin, and gets less likable every day

    Let it be known that JD Vance – aka 'The Bearded Weird' – is officially the worst vice presidential candidate pick in all of U.S. history.

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Defends Harris Interview That ‘P**sed Off’ Both Sides

    Dana Bash has hit back at critics of her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she knows it was “just right” because it “p**sed off” both the left and the right.In an interview with The Daily Beast, CNN’s chief political correspondent acknowledged that last Thursday’s primetime sit-down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz drew brickbats over everything from Bash’s opening line about what Harris would achieve in her first day in office, to not asking follow-up questions at key mom

  • GOP Ex-Senator Pat Toomey Explains How Trump Finally Lost His Vote

    Republican former Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again four years later, won’t be doing so a third time, he revealed Tuesday.On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Toomey explained that Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss in 2020 and his subsequent efforts to remain in power were a deciding factor.“When you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so that you can stay in power, you lose me. You lose me at that point,” said Toomey, who voted in favor of convicting Tru

  • Hamas says hostage guards in Gaza have been operating under new instructions

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that since June the group has been operating under new instructions on how to handle hostages should Israeli forces approach their locations in Gaza. The announcement comes days after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying they had been shot dead by their captors as Israeli forces got close. Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, did not provide details on what the instructions were.

  • Kamala Harris Rally Audience Erupts Over Her Response To 'He's Going To Jail' Interruption

    The vice president issued a blunt reminder about her 2024 rival Donald Trump.

  • Judge denies Trump's 2nd attempt to move his hush money case into federal court

    A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to move his New York hush money case from state court into federal court. Trump had asked the federal court to intervene and delay his sentencing after the Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.

  • Opinion: Trump Has Completely Forgotten His Relationship With Mike Pence

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump is at it again. Appearing on Fox News with Mark Levin over the weekend, among the list of questionable quotes from the former president during his interview is one in which he appears to have created a new storyline regarding his former vice president, Mike Pence.The comments came as Trump highlighted Harris’ cross-examination of Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate confirmation hearing.

  • How Trump Plans to Make Voters Hate Harris

    With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to

  • Musk posts fake image of Harris in communist garb

    Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X, posted what appeared to be a manipulated image of Vice President Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk, who has endorsed…

  • Commander of Navy warship relieved of duty months after backward rifle scope photo flap

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of a Navy destroyer that’s helping protect the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East has been relieved of duty about four months after he was seen in a photo firing a rifle with a scope mounted backward.