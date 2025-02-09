Gino D'Acampo breaks his social media silence after sexual misconduct allegations

Gino D’Acampo has broken his social media silence after he was accused of “sexually inappropriate” behaviour.

The Italian chef, 48, is facing “dozens” of accusations of misconduct spanning 12 years, including using sexualised and aggressive language on TV sets.

His alleged behaviour was described as “unacceptable” and “distressing” by those making the allegations in an ITV News investigation earlier this week.

The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star "firmly denied" the allegations, saying they were "simply not in my nature" and described them as "deeply upsetting".

Amid the controversy, D’Acampo shared a video of himself hugging fans as he visited an Asda store to promote his new cookbook.

The This Morning star posted the clip on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “Always fantastic to meet my fans, you guys are just awesome. Thank you ASDA for having us…xx”

The TV chef shared a video of him hugging fans at a promotional event (Instagram/Gino D'Acampo)

In the clip, the TV chef enthusiastically greeted fans, took photos, and signed copies of his cookbook, Gino's Air Fryer Cookbook: Italian Classics Made Easy.

D’Acampo’s post comes as ITV cut all ties with him after "over 40 people" came forward following an ITV News investigation.

The network "has no plans to work with him" after conducting the probe.

In one alleged incident in 2011, he reportedly told a colleague he would “like to turn me over and f*** me up the a*** against the kitchen counter”,

Another woman alleged "aggressive" behaviour by D’Acampo on a location shoot, claiming he opened the door in his boxers and made reference to his genitalia.

She told ITV it made her feel “disgusted,” adding: “I think he feels he's in a position of power and he can say and do what he wants. I see it all as quite aggressive, really."

A former co-worker also claimed D'Acampo confronted a young crew member over ice cream in 2019.

Two crew members who witnessed the alleged incident told ITV: “I was present when Gino said to the runner, 'If you don't get me a Cornetto, I will f*** your girlfriend”, while a second witness said the remark had “stuck in my head for years”.

She added: “He was using his power to bully and intimidate us. For what? A cookery programme.”

ITV has axed Gino’s shows incuding Gino’s Italy: Secrets of the South (ITV)

D'Acampo's representatives said he was “mortified” by the accusation and “does not recall this incident at all”.

ITV has axed Family Fortunes, which D’Acampo hosts, and dropped two episodes of Gino's Italy: Secrets of the South that were scheduled for this weekend.

In response to all the claims, D’Acampo told ITV News: "I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.”

He added: “I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."