Gino D'Acampo 'made disgusting sexual comments' about Holly Willoughby as ITV accused of ignoring complaints

Gino D’Acampo reportedly made “disgusting” sexual comments about his ITV co-star Holly Willoughby.

The TV chef, 48, is facing “dozens” of accusations of misconduct spanning 12 years, including using sexualised and aggressive language on TV sets. D'Acampo has “firmly denied” the allegations, saying they were “simply not in my nature” and describing them as “deeply upsetting”.

A horrified woman has claimed he told her he is regularly asked if he would rather sleep with Willoughby or her close friend and Celebrity Juice co-star, Fearne Cotton.

According to The Sun, he said: “If I could put the face of one on the body of the other then maybe, but I'd probably choose Holly because I'd have more fun with her.”

The woman called D’Acampo “crude and vile” and said she was “disgusted” by the remarks, adding that she warned ITV about him in 2018.

She alleged that she emailed ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall, writing: “He is certainly not a man reflecting integrity or honesty or family values.”

He reportedly discussed whether he would have sex with Willoughby or her friend Fearne Cotton (Getty)

The woman claimed ITV “came back sharply, essentially telling me to go away”.

It comes amid claims that This Morning staff raised concerns about D’Acampo’s behaviour a decade ago.

Several crew and production members reportedly flagged issues to their bosses, accusing the chef of bullying and making sexually inappropriate comments.

A source told The Sun it was “no secret that Gino was difficult to work with” and many crew members “dreaded” being on set with him.

The insider added that he would “constantly joke about his manhood” and make “sexually explicit” comments.

ITV management were warned about his conduct as recently as 2023, according to the outlet.

The Standard has contacted representatives for D’Acampo, Willoughby, and ITV for comment.

D’Acampo has worked with Willoughby many times on This Morning (pictured with her and Phillip Schofield) (Rex Features)

D’Acampo’s alleged behaviour was described as “unacceptable” and “distressing” by those making the allegations in an ITV News investigation last week.

The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star "firmly denied" the allegations, saying they were "simply not in my nature" and described them as "deeply upsetting".

In one alleged incident in 2011, he reportedly told a colleague he would “like to turn me over and f*** me up the a*** against the kitchen counter”.

Another woman alleged "aggressive" behaviour by D’Acampo on a location shoot, claiming he opened the door in his boxers and made reference to his genitalia.

A former colleague also claimed D'Acampo confronted a young crew member over ice cream in 2019, allegedly saying: “If you don’t get me a Cornetto, I will f*** your girlfriend.”

D'Acampo's representatives said he was “mortified” by the accusation and “does not recall this incident at all”.

ITV has axed Family Fortunes, which D’Acampo hosts, and dropped two episodes of Gino's Italy: Secrets of the South that were scheduled for the weekend.