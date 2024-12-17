Gino D’Acampo takes dig at Gordon Ramsay in new show

Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo's latest road trip was without the TV chef as he was 'too busy' to film another series.

Gino D’Acampo has taken a dig at Gordon Ramsay in the latest episode of his new show.

The Italian TV chef and First Dates star Fred Sirieix have returned for another series of their ITV road trip show, but their sustainable travels do not feature Hell's Kitchen star Ramsay. In the latest episode to air on Tuesday, 17 December, D'Acampo took the opportunity to direct a foul-mouthed insult at Ramsay.

Gino D’Acampo sang about Gordon Ramsay's absence. (ITV)

In the second episode of Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible the pair arrived in Dubrovnik, Croatia where they were mobbed by fans asking for selfies in the busy city. When one Australian fan told them: "I watch all your videos - you and that dodgy English guy, what's his name?" Sirieix and D'Acampo replied: "He's Scottish." The fan continued: "He's a bit mad though, isn't he?" D'Acampo embraced him and said: "No, we, in Italy, we just say ****." The insult was bleeped out for censorship, even though the show airs after the 9pm watershed.

Later in the episode D'Acampo played the guitar and sang to Sirieix as they camped in the mountains. He sang: "Here were are together again, the other one we don't know when... We said the party will never end, and we are conscientious travelers, conscientious Gino and Fred." The pair then embraced and Sirieix said: "I love you, buddy." D'Acampo replied: "I love you too."

The Italian TV presenter, the Michelin-starred chef and Sirieix began their road trip series in 2018. Over three seasons they have travelled the world together sampling local cultures and cuisines in countries including France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Finland and Greece.

In 2021 D'Acampo revealed filming for Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip had been delayed as Ramsay was working in the US. D'ACampo has denied a feud with Ramsay and First Dates star Sirieix is the reason he quit the Road Trip show. The This Morning presenter announced in March 2023 he was leaving the show, sparking speculation of a rift between him and his co-stars. D'Acampo told Good Morning Britain: "The main [issue] was about the dates, trying to get the dates together. We tried and then we got the date and then they got cancelled.

"And then I thought, 'I don’t want to do this any more.' It got too stressful."

Gordon Ramsay did not join Fred Sirieix and Gino D'Acampo on their latest road trip. (ITV)

Viewers of the new show are missing Ramsay, with many commenting they wished he was a part of the new series during the first episode on Monday night.

And they continued to feel his absence in Tuesdays episode.

One viewer wrote on social media platform X: "Was Gordon not invited on this rodeo? #ginoandfred"

Somebody else tweeted: "#ginoandfred is decent TV. Love seeing the beauty of other countries. Not quite the same without the banter of Gordon Ramsey."

And another commented: "Where’s Gordon? #GinoAndFred"

But others were still enjoying the duo on their own, with one posting: "#ginoandfred funny, refreshing, this program has everything Thank you Gino and Fred"

Gino & Fred: Emission Impossible is available to stream on ITVX.