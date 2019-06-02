Giolito impressive again as White Sox top Indians

Lucas Giolito struck out nine over 7 1/3 innings to win his sixth straight start and Tim Anderson drove in both runs as the host Chicago White Sox posted a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Anderson homered to lead off the fourth inning and ripped a two-out RBI double in the eighth for the White Sox, who won three of four in the series to complete a 6-1 homestand.

Zach Plesac (0-1) tossed seven strong innings and Francisco Lindor collected three of the six hits for the Indians, who have lost 10 of 14 to fall to one game under .500.

Giolito (8-1) scattered five hits and did not walk a batter during his 103-pitch performance. He began his six-start winning streak by blanking Cleveland on three hits over 7 1/3 innings on May 7.

The 24-year-old was aided by a slick play from first baseman Yonder Alonso, who snared a low throw from shortstop Anderson to complete an inning-ending double play in the sixth.

Giolito received a standing ovation from the crowd upon being relieved after surrendering a one-out single to Roberto Perez in the eighth inning.

Aaron Bummer induced Jordan Luplow to hit into a double play to end the eighth. Alex Colome worked around a leadoff double from Lindor to retire the side in the ninth for his 12th save in as many opportunities.

Anderson opened the scoring in the fourth inning by depositing a 2-0 fastball from Plesac over the wall in left-center field. The homer was Anderson's ninth of the season and first since belting a three-run homer in a 5-1 win at Toronto on May 12.

Anderson's homer was the lone blemish on the day for Plesac, who yielded one run on four hits and struck out seven while making his second career start. The 24-year-old Plesac, who is from Crown Point, Ind., had family and friends in the stands.

Anderson added insurance in the eighth inning by greeting A.J. Cole with a double to deep left field, scoring Yolmer Sanchez.

--Field Level Media