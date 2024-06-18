Giovanni Pernice's supportive friendship with Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice's firm friendships with Strictly's Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke haven't been shaken in the wake of drama as they give the star their public support.

The professional dancer has been accused of being "militant" when it comes to teaching dancing for the BBC show following his behind the scenes clashes with Amanda Abbington, who dropped out of the show early when they were paired together. BBC are investigating and Pernice, who denied "any suggestion of abusive and threatening behaviour", has left the show as talk of the allegations continue to swirl.

However, Strictly judges Ballas and Du Beke have stood by Pernice and the three of them will be united for Ballando classes to teach the jive to dance-goers. Pernice and Anton will be going to her party at the weekend too.

They have all been friends for many years and worked alongside each other on Strictly Come Dancing. Pernice first burst onto our screens on the BBC show in 2015 and now has left after nine years on the show.

Ballas and Pernice have known each other for 10 years. The head Strictly judge spoke out in support of her friend and praised him for his kindness when her mum was unwell.

Speaking at Chorleywood Memorial Hall, Herts to promote her new book, Ballas told The Mirror: "My mother loves him. It does not matter when he is on tour, or where he is or what he is doing, he will make his way across and he will say ‘Lovely to see you Shirley. Lovely to see your mum.’

"I have got so many beautiful pictures, of the times that he spent, particularly when my mum was poorly, and he reached out. So he has always been to me, and I will make that clear, to me... a perfect gentleman."

Ballas said Pernice was a "hard worker" and wants "people to do their very best". Having experienced bullying in her life, she insisted it's something she won't tolerate and she added: "Let them do this investigation and the truth will come out."

Previously, Ballas defended Pernice as an "absolute gentleman" during her appearance on Lorraine in January.

At the time, she said: "I've known Giovanni for many, many years and he's as absolutely splendid teacher, and my only ever experience with him is that of an absolute gentleman. He serves the show well and he gives 100 per cent.

"But you know... all these shows [like] Strictly, they're tough shows. So when you sign up for a show like that you kind of know what you're getting into. It's been on the screen for 20 odd years. It is quite difficult to do the show."

Du Beke and Pernice are equally good friends and the pair are on tour of the UK with their live show Anton & Giovanni - Together at the moment. Du Beke has joined his friend on stage and drummed up excitement around their show on social media of the two of them together.

Outside of Strictly, they filmed fun-filled travel series Anton and Giovanni's Adventures In Spain this year which saw the cameras follow the pair on holiday. In the finale, they hinted at a possible second series. Du Beke said: "What a lovely, lovely way to spend a summer. Where to next?"

To which, Pernice replied: "Well, it doesn't matter where we're going, as long as we're together." BBC have yet to make a decision on a second series amid their investigation about Pernice.

Giovanni Pernice on the allegations

Talk of a feud begun while Pernice and Abbington were paired together on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Pernice is cooperating with the BBC as they investigate claims about his teaching methods. It has been claimed Abbington met with his other former partners Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh to discuss their Strictly experiences with Pernice earlier this year. It is rumoured they are planning legal action.

Pernice said he was looking forward to clearing his name on Instagram. He wrote in a statement: "I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

"I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name."

Amanda Abbington on the allegations

Abbington said she requested their training footage be recorded. She told MailOnline: "I asked for them to be recorded – it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us – a group of us."

The actor further claimed she "went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni". In January, Abbington revealed she's faced death threats after she revealed she was diagnosed with mild post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following Strictly.