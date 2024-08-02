Giovanni Pernice reveals reunion with Strictly Come Dancing judges

Giovanni Pernice is set to reunite with Strictly Come Dancing judges on a new project.

The pro dancer, who's not taking part in the upcoming season of the BBC dance show, will team up with Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood on a workshop in London. Taking place on September 29, the Ballando with the Judges workshop includes three different one-hour classes, each led by one of the pros.

The day will begin with a Charleston class taught by Revel Horwood, with Mabuse taking over with a Cha Cha class and Pernice finishing off with a Jive lesson.

Following reports of an internal investigation at the BBC looking into Pernice's behaviour during Strictly's training, the dancer released a statement to share his thoughts.

Posted to Instagram, the dancer's message addressed his "fans and followers", denouncing some "totally untrue stories about me in the media".

"As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false," Pernice wrote.

"I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth."

He concluded: "I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support — [your] messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name. With love, Giovanni."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

