Giovanni Pernice says he would love Strictly return but fears BBC has ‘moved on’

Giovanni Pernice has said he would “love to go back” to Strictly Come Dancing but feels the BBC show will not have him return following a probe into his teaching methods when he competed with Amanda Abbington.

Abbington had claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” behaviour during her time on the 2023 series.

Italian dancer Pernice, who “rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”, welcomed the conclusion of a BBC review which upheld “some, but not all” of the complaints made by the actress against him.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, the PA news agency understands.

Amanda Abbington was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Discussing whether he could return to Strictly this year, Pernice, 34, told The Mail On Sunday: “I think they have closed the book on that and everyone has moved on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would love to go back to Strictly because Strictly changed my life. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not.

“I’m upset as well. It’s been a great, great, great 10 years. I achieved everything. But it’s not my choice, it’s not my decision. Everybody has moved on.”

The professional dancer, who joined the BBC dance competition in 2015, suggested he could “maybe” return to the show in a few years.

Following the conclusion of the review, Pernice met with BBC bosses to discuss the findings, which he said was a “great” meeting as he got to speak with people he had worked with for 10 years who could not communicate with him when the investigation was ongoing.

“I think the result of their investigation was right: it proved there was no aggression and nothing criminal,” he said. “We did shout, and we said the same words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his departure from the show, Pernice joined the Italian equivalent called Ballando Con Le Stelle as a professional dancer.

Pernice and his celebrity partner, Italian actress and singer Bianca Guaccero, 43, were crowned winners of the latest series in December.

The show also brought Pernice success in his personal life as the duo began a romantic relationship whilst working together.

“I have won twice. I won a show and I have a girlfriend,” he said.

He added that 2024 had been a “difficult year”, but lifting the trophy proved to him he had “got through it”.

Asked if he will adapt his training methods following Abbington’s complaints, he said: “The whole thing made me question everything but I didn’t change for the show in Italy and I won that, so this is what I think is right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe the approach could be different, but then when you end up doing the same show in a different country and win the show? I have found the answer everyone has been searching for.”

Pernice is set to star in The Last Dance stage show, performing in venues across the UK from Monday until May.