Giovanni Pernice says he worried about Strictly claims ending his career

Giovanni Pernice says he had thought “this is the end of my career” when the BBC launched an investigation into his teaching methods on Strictly Come Dancing.

His 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington had claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” behaviour during her time on the show.

Pernice, who “rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”, welcomed the conclusion of a BBC review into the Sherlock actress’s complaints.

The BBC said it “upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made”, and apologised to Abbington.

It is understood the review had no findings relating to physical aggression but upheld accusations of swearing and giving negative feedback.

Pernice told the Sunday Mirror: “I’m not going to lie, there were dark moments in terms of (me thinking) this is finished, this is the end of my career. That was one of my down moments.

“Sorry for my language but 2024 can f*** off. I’ve been looking forward to seeing the back of it.”

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington were paired together on Strictly in 2023 (Ray Burniston/BBC)

Pernice said: “I know what I did – that kept me calm, because I knew the truth from the beginning.

“I was expecting and waiting that all of this would finish and come back with the results that I wanted it to be.

“I know what the truth is, I know who I am, so you just wait and move on with life.”

The Italian dancer said he now takes “life day by day because you never know what is going to happen; things can change in a moment”.

“You come back fighting and even stronger, you try to find better solutions,” he added.

Pernice won Strictly with British actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the show’s first deaf contestant, in 2021.

He did not compete on the 2024 series and instead joined the Italian equivalent Ballando Con Le Stelle, which he won with actress and singer Bianca Guaccero, who he also formed a romantic relationship with.

The dancer is currently on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted, which sees celebrities go on the run while an elite team of hunters tries to track them down, with fellow Strictly professional Kai Widdrington.

Abbington also welcomed the BBC review and the increased duty of care measures on Strictly.

She said in September: “What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did.”