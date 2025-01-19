Giovanni Pernice says BBC has ‘closed the book’ on his Strictly return

Giovanni Pernice has addressed whether he’ll return to Strictly Come Dancing after the Amanda Abbington scandal.

The professional dancer was dropped from the show after his 2023 celebrity dance partner, Sherlock star Abbington, claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” behaviour during her time on the show.

Pernice denied the allegations of abusive or threatening behaviour while the BBC upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made, and issued an apology to Abbington.

The review had no findings relating to physical aggression but upheld accusations of swearing and giving negative feedback.

Now the investigation is over, Pernice is reflecting on whether he’d return to the show, telling MailOnline he”would love to go back” as it “changed my life”.

However, he suggested the BBC, with whom he “cleared the air” during a meeting late last year, might not want him back.

“I think they have closed the book on that and everyone has moved on. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not.”

He said he is “upset” by this thought, calling his 10 years on the show “great”.

“But it’s not my choice, it’s not my decision,” he continued, expressing the hope that he might be able to “come back in a few years” like fellow professional dancer Aljaz Škorjanec, who returned for the 2024 run after stepping away in 2022.

“I think this is the path we take,” Pernice said.

Former ‘Strictly’ pro Giovanni Pernice (BBC)

In December 2024, the Italian dancer won the Italian version of Strictly, called Ballando con le Stelle, alongside his celebrity partner, the actor Bianca Guaccero.

The victory came months after the conclusion of the investigation into his behaviour following allegations made by Abbington.

After the BBC upheld some of her complaints, Abbington said she felt “vindication” and had “no regrets” about lodging them despite receiving “hundreds” of death and rape threats.