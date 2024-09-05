Giovanni Pernice thanks fans for ‘endless support’ amid Strictly Come Dancing investigation

Giovanni Pernice has shown his gratitude to the fans who’ve stuck by him during the Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

The professional dancer, 34, has been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes controversy since Amanda Abbington complained to the BBC about his conduct and “inappropriate” behaviour while being partnered with him on the dance competition in 2023. He denies any wrongdoing.

While it was reported that the investigation had drawn to a close last month, with Pernice on the cusp of finding out the results, it was then revealed that Sherlock star Abbington had been “questioned a second time” about her claims amid “new evidence”.

On his 34th birthday, Pernice, who will not appear on the forthcoming series of Strictly, shared a social media post thanking his loyal fans for showing him their support as the BBC investigation continues.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “30+4 today. Thank you so much to all of you for the messages, I do appreciate your love and your endless support.”

Looking forward to the future, Pernice added: “Better days to come and exciting news to share with you very soon, love you all Gio.”

Pernice’s message to his fans comes shortly after it was reported that the professional dancer had attempted to call Abbington earlier this week.

A source told The Sun: “Giovanni tried to call Amanda a few weeks ago. Nobody knows why.”

“They’ve not spoken since she quit the show, so for him to call out of the blue, especially with an inquiry taking place, is very odd. Amanda didn’t want to speak to him and blocked his number. She wants nothing to do with Giovanni.”

The source claimed that Pernice tried to call Abbington just once. The Independent has contacted Abbington and Pernice for comment.

It’s believed that Abbington spoke to BBC bosses once again after she alleged the dancer made sexual comments in the rehearsal room. According to The Sun, as the BBC was about to conclude its investigation, Abbington shared texts that reportedly reveal Pernice “stepped over the line of what is acceptable”.

Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partners Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice (YouTube / BBC)

Last month, in an interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy for Channel 4 News, Abbington claimed that the show’s producers installed cameras in her rehearsal room after she raised concerns about Pernice.

“Every Friday, after the next sort of five weeks, I would get the producer saying, on the Friday, ‘We just watched the footage back, we are shocked and horrified, we’re so sorry’. That was to my face on the Friday when we would go in and do the camera rehearsal,” she said.

“It’s out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I’m not the one who’s blocking it. I’ve said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn’t want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he’s got nothing to hide.”

Pernice and Abbington on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (PA)

Pernice has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement in response to the Channel 4 interview, the dancer’s spokesperson said: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes. We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

“As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

Additional reporting by PA