Giovanni Pernice wants to return to Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice wants to go back to Strictly Come Dancing credit:Bang Showbiz

Giovanni Pernice "would love to" return to 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 34-year-old dancer was suspended from the show after his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington made a complaint about his conduct - which was partially upheld following an investigation - and eventually left completely to join the Italian version of the programme, 'Ballando con le Stelle' but despite winning the competition in his home country and finding love with professional partner Bianca Guaccero, he admitted he is keen to get back on UK screens.

However, he doesn't think producers want him back.

He told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “I think they have closed the book on that and moved on.

“I would love to go back to 'Strictly' because 'Strictly' changed my life. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not.

“I’m upset as well. It’s been a great, great, great ten years. I achieved everything. But it’s not my choice, it’s not my decision.

“Everybody has moved on. Maybe I might come back in a few years like Alijaz. I think this is the path we take. And don’t forget, I’m the reigning Italian champion.”

Giovanni admitted lifting the trophy with Bianca helped him turn a corner after a "difficult year".

He said: "It was a very bad dream. It was a difficult year, but I managed to get through it. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's important to remember that.

"And when I saw that trophy in Rome I knew I had got through it...

"My parents worried so much. They are so happy now and so relieved it's over.

"People ask how I kept going. The truth is I had to. It was hard but I have faith. I believe in God. I knew what I did and I just had to wait until the thing finished."

The dancer insisted he isn't angry at BBC bosses and recalled an emotional meeting to discuss the findings of the review, admitting it was "nice" to have the opportunity to speak to his colleagues again.

He said: "The meeting was great, they were very nice to me. They were probably the same to Amanda. They had to do what they had to do. They did their job.

"I think the result of their investigation was right: it proved there was no aggression and nothing criminal. We did shout, and we said the same words.

"I didn't have the opportunity to speak to people I had worked with for ten years because they were not allowed [to communicate with me] because there was an investigation going on. So it was nice for me to go in and see them."