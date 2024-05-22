Giovanni Pernice's sister comes to his defence amid Strictly storm: 'We are 100% behind him'

Giovanni Pernice's sister has come to his defense as the embattled Strictly star faces a BBC probe into allegations of "serious misconduct".

The Italian dancer faces allegations from three former dance partners on the show, accusing him of bullying and mistreatment.

He strenuously denies any wrongdoing, having stated on social media: "I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour and I look forward to clearing my name."

One of the accusers is believed to be Amanda Abbington, who exited 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing early citing "personal reasons."

She is reportedly demanding access to CCTV footage of their training sessions as part of her claim.

Pernice pictured with his parents and sister Angela (Instagram/Angela Pernice)

The BBC has reportedly launched a probe into the allegations against the Sicily-born dancer, described by sources as a “perfectionist” who can be “incredibly intense.”

In the wake of the furore swirling around him, Pernice’s sister Angela voiced her and their family’s support for the dancer.

She told MailOnline: “Giovanni will always have our support, he is family and there's nothing else to say.

“The whole family is behind him, mum, dad, me and everyone else, whatever he says is the truth and we support him with all our strength.

“We are 100 per cent behind him and nothing will change that.”

The family’s show of support comes after the BBC star faced fresh allegations after a former dance partner accused him of "doing horrendous things" to her.

Professional dancer Korina Travis, 29, claimed that Pernice did "horrendous" things to her after they performed together at private functions.

The dancer has worked for Burn The Floor, a ballroom company that employs several former Strictly stars. It is also alleged that she was in the running to join the Strictly pros in 2016.

Carter-Ruck, a legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants, said the broadcaster is “evidence gathering” but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has begun.

The Sun, which was the first to report suggestions that an investigation was under way, also claimed Pernice has quit the show.

A spokesperson for the BBC told the Standard regarding Pernice’s future on the series: “The Professional Dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will be announced in due course.”