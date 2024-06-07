Gipson hosts Trump rally
Andy Gipson hosts a support rally for former President Donald Trump
After the guilty verdict, the presumptive GOP 2024 nominee's White House campaign steps up its vice presidential search.
Candid Celebrities During Interviews 3
Former President Donald Trump's seal of approval proved to be a mixed bag for Republican candidates in Tuesday's primaries.
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.
During an interview with Dr. Phil, Donald Trump talked about his wife, Melania, and his son, Barron, dealing with the constant headlines
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
The former president’s rights are set to be restricted by the department, reports say.
The former president has said he will likely not make a decision on his running mate until closer GOP convention in July
"It’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to," the former president said. "And it’s very possible that it’s going to have to happen to them.”
Three veterans slammed former President Trump as a “draft dodger” and argued he is unfit to be commander in chief in a new video from President Biden’s reelection campaign unveiled Thursday, marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Marine Corps veteran Curtis Register, Army veteran Ed McCabe and Navy veteran Matthew McLaughlin participated in…
A former neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday disputed his account of a neighborhood spat that led to the hoisting of an upside-down US flag on his property in Virginia, saying that his timeline of what happened is wrong.
Geoff Duncan utterly trashed Donald Trump with his reason for voting for President Joe Biden in November.
The South Carolina senator scolded Democrats for trying to “politicize” access to contraceptives.
Judge Aileen Cannon is planning on holding a sprawling hearing on Donald Trump’s request to declare Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel invalid. Cannon on Tuesday said that a variety of political partisans and constitutional scholars not otherwise involved with the case can join in the oral arguments on June 21. Attorney Elliot Williams discusses the controversial decision on “CNN This Morning.”
Amid preparations for one of the most complex military operations ever undertaken, the famous British general kept it simple.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday appointed two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee, positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America's spy agencies.
Conservative lawmakers are not happy that Rep. Troy Nehls continues to wear a pin the military revoked, NOTUS reports
The former president's list of fictional victories has grown a little.
France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron told French TV stations on Thursday. Macron said that on Friday, on the occasion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to France as part of D-Day anniversary celebrations, his government would announce it will provide the warplanes to Ukraine.