Girl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog at home in North Yorkshire

A 10-year-old girl has died from "serious injuries" after being bitten by her family's dog at her home in North Yorkshire.

Police have said they were called to the property in the town of Malton at around 4.15pm on Friday.

The force added that the girl died at the scene "despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family's aid".

North Yorkshire Police said the girl had suffered "serious injuries".

The breed of the dog has not yet been reported and police have asked the public not to speculate about the incident.

The animal had been secured inside a car by a family member before the arrival of the emergency services.

It was then seized by officers who took it to secure kennels where it remains at this time.

The dog is being assessed as part of the investigation.

Police said in a statement: "Our thoughts remain with the girl's family and friends at this very distressing time. Officers are supporting the family while enquiries continue."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

