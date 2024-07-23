Girl, 10, mauled by unregistered XL bully in horror dog attack

XL bully mauled 10-year-old girl while she played in her family garden (file photo) (Getty)

A ten-year-old girl has been left with serious bite wounds to her neck after being mauled by an unregistered XL bully.

Police said the attack could have easily ended in tragedy after the child was grabbed by the dog and flung from side in a garden in Doncaster, south Yorkshire, on Monday.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The unregistered and illegal dog was seized and taken into police kennels.

Officers were called to the propery in the Belvedere in Balby area just after 10am.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl had been in the garden of a neighbouring property to where the XL bully was housed.

The dog attacked the child, ragging her head aggressively from side to side causing serious lacerations to her neck, the force said.

The bleeding was quickly controlled and the girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman of 37 years was arrested on suspicion of possession of the banned breed, as well as child neglect and for allowing the dog to behave violently out of control.

Two teenagers have been arrested in addition to the women on suspicion of allowing a dog to behave dangerously out of control and for possession of an illegal dog.

They have since been released under police custody.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “This incident could have had a tragic ending and led to a fatality.

“We continue to urge people to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’. Owners need to step up and be responsible, understand your dog, their behaviour and keep everyone safe.”