Girl, 11, Who Died in Georgia House Fire Went Back for Her Dog, Family Says: 'It's Heartbreaking'

“The family is struggling right now. They’re going through a hard time,” explained Tressia Perry, the girl's step-aunt

GoFundMe Katelynn Simonds

Katelynn Simonds, 11, was identified as the victim who died in a house fire in Georgia on April 6, the Spalding County Medical Examiner's Office said

Simonds became trapped after she went back inside the home to try and save her dog, her uncle said

It wasn't immediately clear what started the blaze, though foul play isn't suspected



An 11-year-old girl in Georgia died trying to save her dog from a house fire over the weekend, her family said.

The girl was identified by the Spalding County Medical Examiner's Office as Katelynn Simonds, according to NBC affiliate WXIA.

Charles Beecher, Katelynn's uncle, told Fox affiliate WAGA that the child was worried about her puppy and ran up the stairs in her Spalding County home on April 6, but both never made it out.

By the time the Spalding County Fire Chief of Operations arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, per the report. One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Related: Child, 8, and Teen Among 3 Killed in 'Extraordinarily Challenging' Baltimore House Fire: 'Nothing Worse'

It wasn't immediately clear what started the blaze. An investigation is ongoing, though foul play is not suspected, WAGA reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She was a joy of life. She was a cheerleader. She was into everything. I mean, it's heartbreaking. It's hard," Beecher said.

Related: Child, 8, and Teen Among 3 Killed in 'Extraordinarily Challenging' Baltimore House Fire: 'Nothing Worse'

Tressia Perry, Katelynn's step-aunt, told ABC affiliate WSB that the 11-year-old lived at the home with her mom, stepfather and brother.

Story continues

“The family is struggling right now. They’re going through a hard time,” she said.

PEOPLE has reached out to the fire department and the medical examiner's office for comments.

Related: Christmas Tree Fire Forces by 9-Year-Old Boy and His Sister, 5, to Jump Out of Third Floor Window

As the family grieves, they are also dealing with the complete loss of their home, according to WAGA.

"The Rollins family have been blindsided by the loss of their home and of their beautiful 11 year old daughter Katelynn," according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. "Any money secured will be used for housing, clothing and laying sweet Katelynn to rest."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.