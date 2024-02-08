Girl, 11, dies a week after being hit by bin lorry

An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a bin lorry last week has died in hospital.

Elizabeth Bell was struck by the vehicle on the B6105 near East Gordon in the Scottish Borders at 08:05 on 31 January.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh with critical injuries. She died there on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing and anyone with information should get in touch.

Sgt Dom Doyle said: "Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch."

The Earlston Primary School pupil lived in East Gordon.

Earlston Parish Church said it would be open on Thursday afternoon for anyone, including children and parents, who needed "quiet space to reflect and pray".