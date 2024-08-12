Girl, 11, and woman stabbed in Leicester Square as man arrested

An 11-year-old girl and woman were stabbed in Leicester Square (Marcin Nowak/LNP)

A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two victims have been taken to hospital but the force were unable to give details about how badly injured they were.

Police said that they do not believe there to be any outstanding suspects and officers remain at the scene.

A police cordon has been put in place surrounding the double doors of the TWG Tea shop and beside the LEGO and the M&M store, with families and tourists still standing in queues for each.

In a statement, the the Met Police said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square.

“A man has been arrested and is in custody.

“We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.

“Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”

A London Ambulance spokesperson added that they had been called to the scene at 11.36am after receiving reports of a stabbing.

They said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched members of our tactical response unit.

“We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”

More follows on this breaking story....