Girl, 13, died after hot chocolate at Costa Coffee due to 'failures to follow processes to discuss allergies'

Matt Watts and Daniel Keane
·2 min read
The inquest heard Hannah Jacobs suffered an ‘immediate reaction’ after just one sip of a Costa Coffee hot chocolate (family handout/PA) (PA Media)
A 13-year-old girl with a severe dairy allergy died after drinking a Costa Coffee hot chocolate following a "failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies", an inquest has concluded.

Assistant coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe also said there had been "failure of communication" between the coffee shop staff and Hannah Jacobs' mother.

The teenager, of Barking, east London, died within hours of taking the drink on February 8 2023, East London Coroner's Court was told.

Dr Radcliffe said: "The root cause of this death is a failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies combined with a failure of communication between the mother and the barista."

The coroner also noted that on the day of her death, "neither Hannah or her mother were carrying an epi-pen that had been prescribed".

Hannah's mother, Abimbola Duyile, holds a picture of her daughter (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
A post-mortem examination found Hannah died after suffering from a hypersensitive anaphylactic reaction triggered by an ingredient in her hot chocolate that caused an allergic response.

In a statement, Hannah’s mother Abi Duyile, accused the food industry of treating allergy training as a "tick box exercise".

She said: “Hannah was just entering adolescence and learning to be independent, taking ownership of her allergies when she was tragically taken from us. She had known from a young age what her allergies were and took them very seriously.

"I have always been extremely diligent in managing Hannah’s allergies and she had never suffered a serious allergic reaction prior to this incident.

"Hannah loved life. She was a vivacious, caring, affectionate, outspoken and energetic child with a strong sense of right and wrong. Hannah had everything to live for and was so full of life and promise.

"Having heard all the evidence over the last week it is clear to me that although the food service industry and medical professionals are required to have allergy training, this training is really not taken seriously enough. And better awareness is needed in these industries and across society of the symptoms of anaphalxis.”

She added: “Allowing people who serve food and drinks to retake an allergy training test 20 times is not acceptable.

“Treating allergy training as a tick box exercise is not acceptable.

"Being a medical professional and not reacting quickly to even a possible anaphylactic reaction is not acceptable.

"And the consequence is that my daughter is no longer here. My beautiful Hannah only had 13 years on this earth when she should have had many, many more. “

