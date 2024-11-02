Girl, 13, left in critical condition after being stabbed in neck was known to her attackers, police say

A 13-year-old girl who is in critical condition after being stabbed on Friday morning was known to her attackers, Humberside Police have confirmed.

Six teenagers remain in custody for questioning, while the girl, who sustained stab wounds to her neck, abdomen, chest, and back, is in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following the attack around 6:50 am on Friday.

The six suspects—four boys aged 14, 15, 16, and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 15—were located in a wooded area near the scene, next to the A63 in Hessle, and were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They continue to be questioned.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers, who is leading the investigation, said: "Over the course of the last 24 hours my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry to ascertain exactly why this incident happened and to understand the circumstances that led to the attack on the 13-year-old girl who remains in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

"As a part of those enquiries yesterday, a large scene guard was in place around a wooded area on Ferriby High Road as well as an area on the A63, Hessle where the teenage girl was assisted by members of the public. These cordons have now been lifted.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.