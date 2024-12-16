Girl, 17, stabbed in Serra Mesa alley
A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in an alley in Serra Mesa late Sunday night.
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a second man in connection with a fatal boat collision near Kingston, Ont., that killed three people on the Victoria Day long weekend.
Police said the victim was armed when he arrived at the home of an ex-girlfriend. Here’s what we know.
A judge in Las Vegas sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison, KLAS-TV reported.
"People celebrating this — this is a sickness, honestly. ... Up next, the other big news out of New York: Daniel Penny. A lot of people think he's a hero."
Search warrant documents offer some insight into the brazen ways police say drug dealers are plying their trade in one small N.W.T. community.The insights come from sworn statements police gave to obtain search warrants that led to the arrests, charges and seizures in Fort Providence, N.W.T. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Cabin takeoverLast August, police got a call from someone in the community who said four young men she had never met before were living in a cabin she had le
Pedro Luis Ortega, 26, was fatally attacked by his three XL bullies in a neighborhood park on Dec. 13, according to reports
The Belen teenager has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder following the incident on Saturday, Dec. 14
Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a prominent New York attorney and former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, will represent Mangione
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI informant is set to plead guilty on Monday to lying about a phony bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
The next episode of People Magazine Investigates details the murders of John Enders, 87, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, 75
Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.
The 2010 murder of Yara Gambirasio led investigators on a three-year investigation that included tens of thousands of DNA samples
The remaining five Australians from the infamous “Bali Nine” drug gang are “relieved and happy” to be home after Canberra struck a deal with Jakarta to end their two decades of imprisonment.
Benjamin and Christina Cotton reportedly pleaded guilty to child torture on Friday, Dec. 13
The prosecution argued this week that the protester’s chants were selected to anger someone who was Jewish.
'The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot' premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9/8c on ID and streams on Max
A man from Memphis, Tennessee has been found guilty by a judge in Fiji of murdering his wife during their honeymoon in 2022, the prosecutor’s office said Monday. Bradley Robert Dawson, 40, killed his wife, Christe Chen, who was 36, at the exclusive Turtle Island resort in the Yasawa archipelago two days after the newlyweds arrived in Fiji, then fled by kayak to a nearby island. Justice Riyaz Hamza found Dawson guilty in the Lautoka High Court last Thursday after a weeklong trial, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said.
Bhim Kohli died in hospital a day after the incident in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.