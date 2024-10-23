Girl, 8, fights off bedroom attacker wearing clown mask during home invasion: police

An 8-year-old girl fought off a man wearing a clown mask who police in Colorado reported attacked and attempted to kidnap her during a break-in at her family's home last week.

According to the Sterling Police Department, just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to the girl's home in the city of Sterling in Logan County, about 125 miles northeast of Denver, for a report of an attempted child abduction.

At the scene, police wrote in a news release, officers learned a suspect broke into the home, entered the girl's bedroom, blindfolded her and she began fighting off her attacker.

At some point during the assault, the release continues, the suspect grabbed the girl from her bed, knocked her unconscious, then fled. When the girl came to, she alerted her parents who called law enforcement.

The victim suffered an injury to her right eye and a cut to the back of her head that required staples, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News.

Suspect wore cloth clown mask, blindfolded girl

During the attack, the suspect wore a cloth clown mask, which was left in the child's room along with a pair of gloves, according to the arrest affidavit also obtained by 9NEWS and KUSA-TV. The affidavit says the suspect also took the victim's phone.

After using location data from the victim's phone, police identified the suspect in a news release as Thomas Gallegos, 56.

An arrest warrant was obtained, the release continues, and the suspect was taken into custody Oct. 19.

Police in Sterling, Colorado said a man wearing a clown mask broke into a family's home and attacked an 8-year-old girl before fleeing on Oct. 15, 2024.

Affidavit: Suspect helped install washer, dryer for girl's family days earlier

According to the warrant, the victim's mother told police Gallegos is the family's neighbor, and had helped them install a washer and dryer two days before the attack.

Gallegos is with charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree attempted kidnapping in connection to the crimes.

He is also charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and child abuse.

Gallegos remained jailed without bond Wednesday, records showed, and was due in court Nov. 4.

It was not immediately known if he had obtained an attorney.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sterling police at 970-522-3512.

