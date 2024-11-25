Ladbroke Grove shooting: Manhunt after girl, 8, and man seriously injured in west London

A manhunt has been launched after an eight-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured in a shooting in west London.

Police are appealing for information after the attack in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, just after 5.30pm on Sunday.

A witness described how the victims were targeted as they sat in a vehicle. She said a man was "shooting directly into a car".

Sharon, who did not want to give her surname, told the PA news agency: "He was firing directly, like at close range as if you're standing to open a door, they were shooting directly into it.

"I was completely in shock and I just ran back up the stairs because I was really scared. Then I looked and I heard screaming afterwards, and then people coming out to call the police."

Another witness, aged 64, who spoke to Metro, described the girl's mother shouting.

"I heard shots, and then a woman shouting, 'My baby, my baby's been shot'... it makes me sick to think about it now," they said.

"There were four or five shots, there was screaming, it's horrible. A neighbour went out with a duvet to cover the injured."

The 34-year-old man and girl were taken to hospital. The child's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution, but was not hurt.

Superintendent Owen Renowden appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning," he said.

"I am appealing to the public who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident.

"Your information matters, no matter how insignificant you may think it is."

A police cordon is in place at the north-western end of Southern Row.

A resident said he had previously witnessed "three shootings" in the area.

Muraad Haab, who did not see the attack on Sunday, said: "I've seen three shootings. Someone who was shooting their gun before, they shot my window."

Another resident, 60-year-old Lloyd Markham, said: "I've lived here about 25 years, and it seems like a really safe place to live, but now you start to hear about all these stabbings and shootings.

"It's very sad. Why fire a gun with kids around? How can you do that to someone?"

Local MP Joe Powell said in a statement on X: "These senseless acts of violence have no place on our streets.

"I know residents in the local community will be rightly concerned for their safety after several recent incidents in the neighbourhood.

"We must work together to better prevent these horrific crimes from happening, and hold those responsible to account," added the Labour politician, who represents Kensington and Bayswater.

The London Ambulance Service said in a statement: "The first of our crews arrived in six minutes.

"Our crews treated two patients at the scene, before [taking] them to a London major trauma centre as a priority."