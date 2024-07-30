Girl, 9, is third to die after 'ferocious' knife attack at Taylor Swift dance class
Taylor Swift fans have raised over £10,000 for families affected by the “ferocious attack” attack at a dance class which left two kids dead and six others critically ill. Several donation pages have sprung up to support the victims in the wake of the horrific tragedy at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, yesterday (Mon). It comes after the pop icon told of her “complete shock” about the incident - where nine kids and two adults were also left with stab injuries.