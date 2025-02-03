Girl dies after being bitten by shark off south-east Queensland, police confirm

Daisy Dumas
·1 min read
<span>Queensland Police said a girl had been bitten by a shark just off Bribie Island at about 4:45pm on Monday.</span><span>Photograph: Dan Peled/The Guardian</span>
A teenager has died after being bitten by a shark off south-east Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the female teen had sustained injuries to her upper body while swimming off Woorim beach on Bribie Island, north of Brisbane, on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Queensland police said she had been bitten by a shark at about 4.45pm.

“The female sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries just after 5pm,” police said.

According to Queensland’s primary industries department, shark control measures including drumlines and drone surveillance are both in operation at Woorim.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More details soon …

