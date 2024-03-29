Girl enjoys first ever Easter egg after hypnosis cures her of 'beige food' obsession

A schoolgirl who only ate soft beige foods can finally enjoy chocolate Easter eggs for the first time thanks to hypnosis. Ten-year-old Betsy Pearson refused to eat anything hard after she developed an extreme fear of choking. Her breakfast consisted of Shreddies, while lunch and dinners were mainly plain pasta, soft bread or chicken nuggets. Betsy would gag if she even attempted to eat anything like raw vegetables or fruit. She would avoid food that she worried she wouldn’t be able to chew through after doctors said she had weak jaw muscles.