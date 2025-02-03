Girl found guilty of attempted murder of two teachers and pupil in school attack

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking two teachers and another pupil at a school in south Wales.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were treated in hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24 last year.

Following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court, the girl was found guilty of attempted murder.

Police at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford (Ben Birchall/PA)

The judge Paul Thomas KC did not set a date for sentencing, but told the jury they would be informed “in due course”.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises – but denied attempted murder.

As the girl, who was a pupil at the school, attacked the first teacher, she was accused of yelling “I’m going to f****** kill you” and pulling out a knife.

During the trial, the girl told jurors she was sorry for the incident and could not remember large parts of what happened.

“It doesn’t sound like me. It doesn’t feel like something I would do,” she said.

Swansea Crown Court heard the teenager, who was 13 at the time of the incident, attacked teachers Mrs Elias and Ms Hopkin during the morning break using her father’s multi-tool.

She then moved on to stab another girl before being restrained by staff.

All three victims survived the attack, but Ms Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck, had to be flown to Cardiff by air ambulance.