“New Girl”'s Max Greenfield Told Costar Lamorne Morris 'It Doesn't Get Better Than This' Ahead of the Series Finale

The Emmy winner said the cast will always be "family"

FOX Image Collection via Getty Max Greenfield (left) and Lamorne Morris in 'New Girl' in 2013

Sometimes you know a television show will be special forever.

Lamorne Morris, who played Winston Bishop on New Girl, opened up on the Nov. 6 episode of the Podcrushed podcast about how, when filming the final moments of the series, the whole cast took time to cherish the special experience.

"New Girl, we looked at each other like family, and it was actually the best time that I've had on a production,” the 41-year-old Saturday Night star told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

He explained, “Everybody's so funny. Everybody's so thoughtful, kind, caring, and we're all still really close friends till this day.”

Adam Taylor/Fox/courtesy Everett Collection From left: Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Damon Wayans Jr., Hannah Simone and Max Greenfield in 'New Girl' in 2014

“I remember Max Greenfield, right before we were gonna end, Max Greenfield pulls me to the side and he goes, ‘Regardless of whatever you're going to go on and do after this show, it doesn't get better than this.’ He was like, ‘This is rare. So don't expect this, what we just went through for the last seven years. It's not like that,’ ” Morris remembered. Greenfield, 45, played Schmidt.

“I've had some pretty cool casts, but he's right,” the actor continued. “New Girl was one of those experiences. And the fans are so crazy in a good way that I'm like, ‘Man, I'll talk about this show all day.’ I’m not one of those folks that really shies away from past work as long as I continue to work.”

Morris, who won an Emmy in September for his work on Fargo, and his New Girl costar Hannah Simone (who played Cece) host a New Girl recap podcast called The Mess Around. Morris told the Podcrushed hosts his bond with the New Girl cast and crew actually helps him be more critical when discussing the show, which ran from 2011 to 2018.

“There are moments where I talk about episodes that I hated, that I think they missed the mark on culturally,” he said, noting that sometimes the show could be “sexist” with Schmidt’s storylines. He called them the “normal ups and downs of a show” and compared them to “the ups and downs of a family.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Lamorne Morris at the 2024 Emmys

New Girl also starred Zooey Deschanel as Jessica, Jake Johnson as Nick and Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach.

Johnson, 46, told PEOPLE in 2018 when the series ended, “It was a great run. We also live in a world now where Will & Grace and Roseanne are on network TV and Star Wars is our biggest movie. Realistically, hopefully, in 10 years we’ll be doing more New Girl. I’m not thinking of this as the end of New Girl, I’m thinking of this as a pause for New Girl.”

“I’ll most likely jump back,” he continued. “I say that now, but I don’t know where I’ll be in five years. Potentially I’ll be living on some weird island, but if I’m still in the Hollywood industry and New Girl comes around, I would love to jump on it.”

