This Girl May Be the Most Heartbroken Eagles Fan of All

Hopes of a second Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles were dashed on January 13 when they lost to the New Orleans Saints, leaving one young fan especially devastated.

Jennifer Innamorato shared a video of her daughter, Gia, sobbing over the team’s 20-14 loss to the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round. “@Eagles my daughter was cheering for you,” she tweeted. The girl is seen, through tears, saying, “I didn’t want the Eagles to lose.” Credit: Jennifer Innamorato via Storyful