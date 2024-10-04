Girl who stabbed teachers at school in Ammanford wrote she wanted to ‘kill others’, trial hears

A teenager who stabbed two teachers and a pupil questioned why she wanted to "kill others" in her notebook, a trial has heard.

Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin and a student were treated at hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 24 April.

The jury has been told the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

She denies three counts of attempted murder.

Pictures of a notebook found at the home of the teenager were shown at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

During the trial's fourth day, the jury heard the pages featured drawings which referenced one of the teachers and the pupil she attacked at the school.

Prosecuting, William Hughes KC, read some of the phrases written in the notebook.

One page said: "Why do I want to kill others as much as I want to kill myself? Maybe it's another reason I'm simply not human. Why do I sit around all day when I want to move? Why do I feel nothing but hate? If I know what I'm doing why do I do it?".

The trial previously heard the girl told police the stabbings were "one way to be a celebrity".

The jury was shown officers' bodyworn camera footage in which the teenager questioned how she could "face my family after what I have done".

CCTV footage from the day of the incident was also shown to the jury again.

The girl could be seen speaking with the teachers for around two minutes, before she pulled out the knife, described during the trial as a fishing multi-tool.

The attack on Mrs Elias lasted less than a minute before the teacher managed to get away and the girl began the attack on Mrs Hopkin, stabbing her once in the neck.

Other teachers arrived at the scene and tried to calm her but she ran off towards a girl, shouting at her, and hitting her with the knife.

In police interviews shown to the jury during the trial, both teachers spoke of how they thought they were "going to die".

The trial continues.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.