Girls basketball scenarios: Which Fort Worth-area teams have clinched postseason spots?

The UIL’s Texas high school girls basketball playoffs will commence in one week, and many teams have one game remaining on the schedule.

So, which teams are in a position to make a postseason appearance? Here’s a full breakdown on where teams stand heading into the final moments of the regular season.

District 3-6A

District 3-6A’s postseason team’s are already decided. Hurst L.D. Bell (29-3, 11-2 District 3-6A), Crowley (25-6, 11-2), Boswell (30-5, 10-3) and North Crowley (19-10, 9-4) have clinched playoff appearances.

Hurst L.D. Bell was the undisputed leader of the group until suffering a 60-54 loss to Crowley and a 56-47 loss to Boswell. The Blue Raiders will finish the regular season with a game against North Crowley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at North Crowley High School. Will they be able to seize back the momentum and finish the regular season strong?

District 4-6A

Southlake Carroll (27-5, 11-0 District 4-6A), Keller Fossil Ridge (19-10, 8-3) and Keller (16-12, 7-5) have all clinched playoff spots. The last spot, however, is up for grabs.

Keller Timber Creek (16-13, 5-6) and Keller Central (13-14, 6-5) will play on Tuesday at Timber Creek High School with a 5:45 p.m. tip off for the right to continue the season. Central has the better record and already has a head to head win over Timber Creek.

District 8-6A

South Grand Prairie (25-3, 13-0), Arlington Bowie (18-14, 11-2) and Arlington Martin (20-9, 10-3) have clinched postseason appearances.

Three teams are still alive: Haltom (9-22, 6-7), Arlington Lamar (10-14, 5-8) and Grand Prairie (9-14, 5-8). If Haltom defeats Arlington Sam Houston (0-25, 0-13) on Tuesday, they’ll clinch the last spot.

Given Sam Houston has lost every game this season, Lamar and Grand Prairie will need a miracle to stay alive. Lamar will have to defeat Arlington (6-22, 2-11) and Grand Prairie will have to beat Martin to trigger tiebreaker rules. Lamar has a win over Haltom while Grand Prairie lost to Haltom twice.

Distirct 11-6A

Duncanville (27-4, 12-1 District 11-6A), DeSoto (21-5, 11-1) and Cedar Hill (20-13, 10-3) have clinched postseason births. DeSoto is the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches No. 1 ranked Class 6A girls team.

Lake Ridge (17-15, 6-7), Dallas Skyline (15-18, 5-8) and Mansfield Legacy (13-20, 5-8) are still alive. Lake Ridge girls basketball can secure the final spot with a win over Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday.

Mansfield Legacy, on the other hand, is fighting for survival and needs a win to trigger tiebreaker rules. Skyline has an uphill battle against Duncanville, a district leader, but can potentially trigger a three way tie with an upset win on Tuesday.

District 5-5A

Brewer (27-4, 11-0), Aledo (26-9, 9-2) and Granbury (20-11, 8-3) all have spots secured in the postseason. The TABC ranks Brewer as the No. 13 Class 5A team in Texas.

Two teams are fighting for the final spot in the district: Azle (12-14, 4-7) and Saginaw (7-20, 3-8). Azle can take it with an upset win over Brewer, while Saginaw needs to secure a win against Rider (6-17, 1-10) to force a tiebreaker.

District 6-5A

All four District 6-5A squads have secured their spots in the postseason: Arlington Heights (21-7, 13-0), Everman (18-11, 11-2), Fort Worth Wyatt (17-11, 10-3) and Fort Worth Southwest (9-13, 6-7).

Arlington Heights is undefeated in district play but is not ranked by the TABC. The Yellowjackets, however, are the No. 5 team in the Star-Telegram’s Fort Worth-area rankings.

District 7-5A

Denton Ryan (27-7, 12-1), Argyle (29-5, 11-2) and Colleyville Heritage (21-9, 11-2) have clinched spots in the postseason. All of the clinched squads have comparable records, but Colleyville Heritage is only one of the three not ranked by the TABC.

Colleyville Heritage, however, is ranked above Ryan and Argyle in the Fort Worth-area rankings given its recent win over Argyle on Jan. 23, 2024 and its six game winning streak.

Grapevine (16-16, 5-8) and Lake Dallas (12-21, 5-8) are still in the hunt for the final spot. If one program wins and the other loses, the winning program will advance. If Grapevine and Lake Dallas are tied, Lake Dallas will advance given its two head to head wins over Grapevine.

District 8-5A

Mansfield Timberview (33-1, 15-0), Burleson Centennial (23-10, 10-5) and Midlothian Heritage (24-10, 11-4) have clinched spots in the postseason. Timberview is the Star-Telegram’s No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area and is also the No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in Texas by the TABC.

District 9-4A

The field is set out of District 9-4A, and Fort Worth Dunbar (21-8, 11-0), Fort Worth Eastern Hills (19-7, 9-2), Benbrook (13-5, 7-4) and Fort Worth Western Hills (14-7, 6-6) will make playoff appearances. Dunbar is the undisputed leader of the bunch, considering its undefeated district play record.

Dunbar is ranked as the No. 8 team in the Star-Telegrams Class 4A, 3A and private school rankings.

More teams that have clinched: Glen Rose (28-3, 7-0), Stephenville (20-10, 5-2), Brownwood (20-12, 5-4), Decatur (27-5, 9-0), Krum (25-7, 7-2), Bridgeport (23-10, 6-3), Springtown (18-17, 3-6), Godley (24-8, 11-0), Alvarado (18-15, 10-2), Kennedale (14-17, 7-4), Ferris (14-15, 6-5), Brock (23-9, 12-1), Comanche (28-3, 11-2), Eastland (23-7, 10-3), Millsap (16-15, 8-5), Paradise (26-7, 12-1), Ponder (28-7, 11-2), S&S Consolidated (18-12, 9-4) and Whitesboro (14-16, 9-4).