Girls to choose who they fancy most in first episode of Love Island: All Stars

Female islanders will have to decide which boy they fancy the most in the debut episode of Love Island: All Stars.

The latest series of the reality dating show, airing on ITV, is the first of its kind and sees previous islanders brought back to the villa in hope of finding love again.

On Monday Hannah Elizabeth, a series one islander, and Liberty Poole, from series seven, will be the first to enter the newly revamped villa in South Africa.

Making a toast, Liberty will say: “Cheers to being the first blonde bombshells.”

They will then be joined by Chris Taylor, from series five, and Jake Cornish, Liberty’s ex, with whom she was coupled up on the show.

Chris will make an attempt to break the ice and say: “Well this is a fantastic start isn’t it, you’re going to have to have it out.”

He will then ask Jake and Liberty: “Have you two spoken?”

Liberty says: “No, not really. It’s been two years.”

Next to enter the villa will be Kaz Kamwi, also from series seven and Mitchel Taylor from series 10.

Host Maya Jama will greet the islanders at the firepit, before making an announcement.

She will say: “Obviously this is Love Island: All Stars so things have got to be a little bit different haven’t they?

“Well, I wonder who out of you fancies each other already? Boys come and stand with me.”

As Maya gathers the boys in front of the firepit, she says: “Girlies, in a minute I am going to ask you to stand next to the boy that you fancy the most.

“It doesn’t matter if more than one of you stands next to the same boy but you have to make your decision right now. Off you go.”

Maya then reveals a twist and says: “The decision of who you couple up with is not down to any of you, it is down to the public.

“They have already voted for who will couple up with who and I will be back later tonight to reveal the results of the public vote.”

Also in the episode, Liberty and Kaz will go for a chat to discuss Jake.

Liberty tells Kaz she will have a chat will him in the evening and says: “We are exes and we haven’t spoken. I want to see exactly where he is at.”

Later that night Maya will re-enter the villa to gather the islanders by the pool and reveal the couples, as chosen by the public.

This series’ islanders include Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Anton Danyluk, Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel.

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV on January 15 at 9pm.