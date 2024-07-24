Girl's death, other issues, spark concerns involving other Florida facilities run by TrueCore
Last month, the I-Team reported that the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice ended a five-year, $31.5 million contract with TrueCore Behavioral Solutions after a 17-year-old girl was found dead at Lake Academy in Tampa. We are now digging into the company’s record and hearing from others who say the state should end all contracts to operate residential juvenile detention programs with TrueCore. A video obtained by the I-Team shows how Lake Academy was left after the students, teachers, and staff moved out last month.