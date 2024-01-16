Girls experience frightening situation on farm during storm
Two girls in Palm City were out with the horses they care for when the wind picked up Monday afternoon.
EDMONTON — Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge. "Right now, wind is generating almost no power. When renewables are unreliable, as they are now, natural gas plants must increase capacity to keep Albertans safe," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Friday, shortly after the p
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik. Scientists said Monday that the eruption appeared to be dying down, but it was too soon to declare the danger over. Iceland's Meteorological Office said “it is difficult to estimate how long this eruption will last.” President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
A major winter storm is targeting B.C’s South Coast with 5-15+ cm of snow. However, a boom-and-bust storm scenario is currently at play, but both are highly disruptive by Wednesday morning.
Keeping within the 1.5C warming limit is 'is technically possible but politically impossible', one scientist argues.
Power has been restored after thousands in the Maritimes were without electricity on Sunday morning after a messy storm system swept across the region.Environment Canada has lifted all weather alerts for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. There were wind warnings across the region and a risk of storm surge in coastal areas.New Brunswick's provincial utility is showing no remaining outages on its map.As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power's outage map showed showed no major o
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
Dangerous travel will continue to be the story south, north and east of the GTA
TORONTO — Seven young people are taking their challenge of Ontario's climate change plan to the province's highest court. A lawyer for the group told the Court of Appeal for Ontario today that the case is about whether the province should be allowed to exacerbate the existential threat of climate change. The group of young people between the ages of 16 and 28 have argued Ontario is breaking their Charter rights by setting emissions targets dangerously low, putting their futures at risk. A trial
Three women in Brazil, Nigeria and Nepal explain why they have decided not to have children.
Benny, who was more than 12 years old, was one of two fishing cats at the Curraghs Wildlife Park.
Canada should be on "high alert" for 2024 wildfires, a scientist with the Canadian Forest Service said Friday, as he offered a sweeping view of last year's record-shattering season. Research scientist Piyush Jain stopped short of giving a prediction for the upcoming season during Friday's briefing. But he presented a number of charts showing certain indicators, such as drought conditions and soil moisture, look similar to around this time last year. He also pointed to temperature forecasts that
Atlantic Canada is under the threat of freezing rain and snow as a winter weather system approaches. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the potential impacts and timing of this wintry mix,
The search for a man who fell into a crack in the ground that opened up after a volcano erupted in Iceland last month has been called off. Ludvik Petursson, 50, was working to fill crevasses formed by earthquakes and volcanic activity in the fishing town of Grindavik, which had been evacuated in November, according to local media. "Unfortunately the man was not found," police told Sky News.
Cold weather warnings across much of British Columbia lifted Sunday ahead of a warming trend in the forecast, but the Prairies are likely facing another day or two of bone-chilling temperatures after a weekend of cold, snow and windstorms that affected all parts of the country. The systems that brought heavy snow and high winds to much of Central and Atlantic Canada, leaving thousands without power in the process, had largely dissipated by Sunday And relief started to arrive in B.C. as Environme
The explosions, which can be heard miles away, create huge craters in the Siberian north, and no one knows exactly why. Now scientists have a theory.
Drone footage has captured the moment lava flowed into a fishing town and set fire to houses after a volcano erupted in southern Iceland.