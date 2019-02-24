All-girls lacrosse camps being held in Sask. in hopes of creating 1st female provincial team

Brooke-Lynn Jeeves loves lacrosse because it's exciting but has never played with more than a couple of other girls on her co-ed teams.

That's why the eight-year-old was excited for the all-girls lacrosse camp held in Regina on Feb. 23, 2019.

"I actually really liked it a lot," Jeeves said. "I didn't feel really like I'm trapped inside a lot of boys, like in the middle."

"Mostly a lot of boys play hockey and they're like trying to steal the ball and they're pretty rough and the girls are just pretty gentle," she said.

The all-girls lacrosse camp was put on by the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association at the YWCA Regina to develop the young players. In time, Saskatchewan could have its first all-women provincial team. The next two planned camps are in Saskatoon on March 3rd and in Prince Albert on April 7th.

Darcy Ratt is the Women's Sector Chair with the SLA and one of the coaches at the Regina clinic.

"As the young girls started to show up they were just nervous," said Darcy Ratt. "Once the stick was placed in their hand and they had their helmets—it was just like they always played."

Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association/Facebook More

It was the first camp for all-girls run by the SLA in at least the last six years, Ratt said. Players were taught about the sticks and picking up the ball, passing, catching and other basics.

"There was lots laughing and confidence building and skills acquired during the day," Ratt said.

Around 20 girls joined the camp from as young as around five to some registered in their 30s.

Submitted by Darcy Ratt More

Bridget Pottle is the Executive Director of the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association. Pottle said they are hoping to develop now and eventually make Saskatchewan's first all-female provincial team.

"It's no secret our numbers have been growing," Pottle said. "Nationally across the country, lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports."

Currently in Saskatchewan, girls wanting to play competitively need to play on co-ed teams.

"Right now we're just focused on the development," Pottle said. "And once we start developing then you know we'll take Phase Two into getting them into these more competitive teams and we don't want to push them too quick."

Submitted by Darcy Ratt More

Story continues