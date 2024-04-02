It’s the girls’ preps soccer game of year in Charlotte ... but it might happen again

It’s North Carolina’s game of the year in girls’ high school soccer.

Maybe.

“This might wind up happening three times,” said Kyle Searles, head coach of the Charlotte Latin team that will play, weather-permitting, Tuesday night at Providence Day.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the host Chargers (9-0) ranked by Maxpreps as No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 2 nationally. Charlotte Latin (7-0) is No. 2 in North Carolina and No. 4 nationally.

As members of the CISAA, these teams have a home-and-away series scheduled this spring. That means the Chargers and Hawks will play again, on April 18 at Charlotte Latin.

And, odds are, they’ll play again next month for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 4A state championship. That’s because the past six 4A championship matches have pitted Providence Day against Charlotte Latin.

Over the past decade, these teams have been a gold standard for girls’ high school soccer.

“On paper, this is probably the biggest game we’ve had,” said Providence Day head coach Dan Dudley, who has headed the Chargers’ program since 2012. “That’s considering the two teams’ rankings, and all that.”

While each team is unbeaten and nationally ranked, the two squads have different personalities.

Charlotte Latin is defensive-oriented, outscoring opponents 18-1 this season. The Hawks rely on an experienced and tough group of defenders in seniors Avery Cheatwood and Mary Stewart Huntery and juniors Addie Hull and Lillian Jarmosevich.

Providence Day is more explosive, outscoring its foes 41-9. The Chargers probably have played the tougher schedule, with victories over such public school powers as Ardrey Kell, Clover, Weddington, Myers Park and Page. High-scoring juniors Blane McElroy (18 goals, seven assists) and Jaida McGrew (11 goals, seven assists) lead the attack.

“Dan really plays a tough schedule,” Searles said.

Searles, who built a soccer power at his alma mater, Butler, before taking the Charlotte Latin job two years ago, said he and Dudley will be aware that the teams meet again this season.

“Will the two coaches hold something back for later in the season?” he asked. “Perhaps there’ll be some gamesmanship, but I think each team will focus on themselves.”

Dudley said, “It’ll be a chess match, for sure. But the result of Tuesday’s game will have absolutely no bearing on our road game against them. Each game is different.”

Core defense

Charlotte Latin’s starting defenders say they are familiar with their Tuesday opponent.

“A lot of us play club-level soccer together,” Jarmosevich said. “That actually makes the rivalry more fun.”

The Hawks’ goaltenders this season are a freshman and a sophomore, so the defenders say they try to provide as much support as possible.

“Before the game, we’ll talk about our goals for that night,” Huntery said. “One of those is to prevent shots on goal.”

Cheatwood said a big part of that is communication.

“We’re close to our midfielders,” she said. “When we’re attacking, we communicate closely with them. That’s an important part of what we do.”

Searles took over last year after the retirement of Lee Horton, who had coached the Charlotte Latin soccer program for decades. Cheatwood said the change took place with little impact on the program.

“There’s always some change in the way things are done,” she said. “But overall, we’re still the same program. We’re a very close team.”

Chargers defend too

Dudley said the coaching change has made a few differences.

“Lee and I struck up a great rivalry,” he said. “That went on, year after year. But Kyle is a very good coach, and he’s kept it going.”

“The thing is, with a new coach, there will be some wrinkles. That’s what will make this game a bit different, perhaps.”

Dudley said that while McElroy and McGrew get the publicity for their scoring, his team also has a strong defensive line in support of a sophomore goalkeeper.

Senior captain Kate Cater anchors that defense, with support from senior K.K. Hart, junior Brooklyn Jensen and sophomore Abby Goldean.

“We’re playing five freshmen a lot this year,” Dudley said. “I’m a firm believer in throwing these players into the deep end. They have to learn now. That’s how we can rely on them in the future.”

As for the schedule, Dudley said that was deliberate.

“The schedule has been awesome,” he said. “That’s what we wanted. The expectations are high. We know that everyone will give us their A game.”

Last season, Providence Day swept the two regular-season matches with the Hawks. Then Charlotte Latin won 2-1 in the state championship.

“It’s tough to beat a good team like Latin three times in a season,” Dudley said. “It’ll be interesting to see how this season plays out.”

State title history

The past six NCISAA 4A girls’ soccer state championships have been decided in a Providence Day-Charlotte Latin match. The results:

2023: Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 1

2022: Providence Day 0, Charlotte Latin 0 (Providence Day won on PK’s)

2021: Providence Day 4, Charlotte Latin 3

2020: Canceled by COVID

2019: Providence Day 3, Charlotte Latin 1

2018: Charlotte Latin 3, Providence Day 1

2017: Charlotte Latin 1, Providence Day 0