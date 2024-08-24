Girls rule: Video shows researchers discovering girls-only shark sleepover with robot

Most girl sleepovers are associated with footy pajamas and some facemasks. But this one is a little different. Researchers have discovered an all-girl's shark sleepover.

Port Jackson sharks blanketed the sea floor in a 'very cutesy, very demure' all-girls sleepover in Australia's Beagle Marine Park, according to a press release from the National Environmental Science Program that was published on August 14. The mysterious slumber party was captured by an underwater robot that was remotely operated from the South Australian Research and Development Institute.

"A spectacular scene was relayed to us by a remotely operated vehicle equipped with seven cameras that was custom built by Boxfish Robotics in collaboration with [the University of Tasmania Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies]," said Jacquomo Monk, the leader of the research team, in a statement. "There were thousands of sharks tightly packed like a carpet spread across the seafloor.”

'Girls just wanna have fun': Watch girls-only shark slumber party

Six years ago, researchers saw the sharks during their first survey of the park. Then, the team returned for two weeks, led by the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, IMAS, to survey the area again and see how it might've changed.

The research is being supported by the Australian Government’s National Environmental Science Program and a "grant of sea time from the Southern Australian Coastal Research Vessel Fleet with National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy funding."

The team's research will be handed over to the park managers, who need the data to assess how close the park is to meeting its conservation goals.

Researched found an all-girl shark slumper party in Australia.

What are Port Jackson sharks?

The sharks are medium-sized and can be anywhere from 4.5 to 5.5 feet long. They are native to Australia and are mainly used for scientific research or caught as bycatch, according to the Florida Museum.

However, recent research to show that the shark species might be suffering from high embryonic mortality rates and the museum states the species should be monitored to make sure it isn't being overfished and populations are not being affected.

These nocturnal ladies rest during the day and hunt animals, like squid, at night, stated the study's press release.

There are no reports of a Port Jackson shark attacking a human. Although they're considered harmless, they can be dangerous if provoked.

'This poses more questions than answers': All-female slumber party is a mystery

Monk hoped to see the sharks again, and the fact that he and his team found them told the researchers the park is an important area to the fish.

“Coming upon them twice in a 3000-square-kilometre park is like finding a needle in a haystack," said Monk in a statement. “It was very exciting when we managed to traverse over a rise in the reef to get a glimpse of the sharks snoozing 65-metres below the vessel in almost the same location as they were six years ago.

The fact that the slumber party was made up of only females piqued researchers' interest.

“This poses more questions than answers for us, but we know that the males and females of this species often live apart, except when mating," said Monk. "We don’t know exactly why the females are here. Perhaps they are feasting on the local delicacy – doughboy scallops – before the long trip north to lay their eggs."

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Girl sharks seen sleeping on ocean floor by researchers: Video