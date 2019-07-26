Girls softball championships cancelled over dispute with umpires

Three girls softball championships have been cancelled in Nova Scotia because of a pay dispute with the umpires organization.

The provincial championships for the under 14, under 16, and under 19 divisions were slated to take place this weekend.

Richie Connors, president of Softball Nova Scotia, said the organization representing the province's umpires is asking for increases in game fees, mileage rates and meal allowances for provincial championships.

"I think umpiring is an underpaid job and I certainly support some of those," said Connors.

Discussions have been ongoing since May, he said.

The proposed new fees would cost Softball Nova Scotia about $400 or $500 extra per tournament, Connors said.

Softball Nova Scotia runs about 13 provincial tournaments per year.

'One of the hardest decisions I've had to make'

Connors said the umpires demanded a $200 administrative fee before any umpires would be assigned to the tournaments.

He refused to pay it, saying it wouldn't be fair to pass those fees onto his members.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make as president. The last thing I wanted to see was kids not playing ball," he said.

Connors said there was "shock and disbelief" among coaches and players when they learned of the cancellations.

The umpires organization did not immediately returned a request for comment Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES