New girls team makes hockey accessible to all at Vancouver high school

The Sir Charles Tupper Tigers won't be topping the standings table of the Vancouver girls high school hockey league, but victory will be theirs nevertheless.

Heck, it already is. Even with the start of their debut season still a month away.

For that, players can thank coach Todd Hickling, who came up with the idea to launch the team at his kid's high school in East Vancouver with the notion of removing all obstacles to participation so girls who never had a chance to play, could experience the joys of the game.

No barrier hockey

"Hockey, being particularly Canadian and particularly expensive...I wanted to take that down to a level where's there's no barrier to come out and try it," said Hickling.

Grade 12 student Ellie Auton-Strolz is one of 22 who signed up for the team. She plays a lot of sports but never hockey because of the expense.

"I can skate forward but that's about it," she laughed. "A couple of my friends are joining as well so this will be a learning experience."

'It's really cool'

Isabela Hastings also jumped at the chance to join up, despite never having played a team sport.

"I'm really excited because this is at my school and there's people I know and it's really cool," said the Grade 10 student. "And I'm really happy that they're able to lend us most of the equipment."

It's no secret the cost of hockey can be prohibitive. A novice player (age 7 and 8) in the Vancouver Angels girls association pays almost $600 in yearly fees, with the rate increasing as a player gets older.

And then there's the several hundred dollars it costs for equipment.

That's why Hickling felt it was important to make the Tupper start-up a no barrier team.

