Girls5eva Cancelled at Netflix

Girls5eva’s reunion tour didn’t last 4eva: Netflix has cancelled the show after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. (Our sister site Variety was first to report the news.) The streamer picked up the series for a Season 3 following a two-season run on Peacock.

The comedy from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt creator Meredith Scardino starred Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as the members of a ’90s girl group who suddenly become hot again after a rapper samples their one and only hit. Now in their 40s, they decide to get back together and try to climb the musical charts once again. Andrew Rannells played Summer’s flamboyant husband Kev, with Daniel Breaker as Dawn’s dorky husband Scott.

Girls5eva debuted in May 2021 with an eight-episode freshman season on Peacock. It was renewed a month later for Season 2, which aired in 2022. Then Netflix stepped in later that year to pick up the series for a third season, adding the previous two seasons to its streaming library as well. The six-episode Season 3 premiered in March, with the girls of Girls5eva achieving their dream of playing Radio City Music Hall in the finale — albeit to an empty house, due to an online ticketing scam. (It’s a long story.)

The cancellation caps Girls5eva’s run at a total of 22 episodes. Will you miss hitting high notes with the Girls5eva girls? Head down to the comments to share your thoughts on the news.

