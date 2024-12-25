Gisèle Pelicot’s case highlights the need for a seismic change in men’s attitudes

‘It is to be hoped that what will change, thanks to the brave, extraordinary action of Gisèle Pelicot, is women’s resolve to fight for justice.’

Reading through the seemingly endless list of men found guilty of the rape of Gisèle Pelicot (Who are the men convicted over rape and assault of Gisèle Pelicot?, 19 December), I am struck by how so many of them still cannot comprehend the enormity of what they have done. Most seem to have thought that it was a game.

Is it possible for such abhorrent attitudes of so many men towards women to change, even in light of this case? Sadly, I very much doubt it. It is to be hoped that what will change, thanks to the brave, extraordinary action of Gisèle Pelicot, is women’s resolve to fight for justice against men like these and, maybe, that those who listen will do so with respect, so that shame is indeed on the head of the perpetrator and not the victim.

Vicky Wolmuth

London

• Friday’s newspaper dedicated several pages to naming and giving the background of every single man who was found guilty of raping Gisèle Pelicot. It finally placed the focus and guilt on these ordinary men living ordinary lives who said they did not think they had done anything wrong. Thank you for this powerful piece of factual journalism.

Pippa Gibbs

Exmouth, Devon

• With reference to Rebecca Solnit’s article (Gisèle Pelicot has rewritten her story – and electrified women all over the world. But what about men?, 19 December), in my own experience, for 50 years women and women’s organisations have been demanding that we men take action to challenge each other, and ourselves, about men’s violence against women and girls.

Many men would be happy to see change in a culture of objectification and male entitlement, but are not prepared to commit time or energy into taking action. Imagine a world with no men’s violence against women and girls – what is preventing this? Us. All men need to do more to create a world fit to live in. A better world is possible.

Chris Green

Male Allies Challenging Sexism

