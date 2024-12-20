Gisèle Pelicot has ‘no fear’ of new trial as defendants consider appeal

A lawyer for Gisèle Pelicot said Friday that his client was "not afraid" of a possible appeals trial, a day after her former husband and 50 other men were convicted in the biggest rape trial in French history. Two defendants have already lodged an appeal and her ex-husband's lawyer has not ruled out doing the same.

Gisèle Pelicot, 72, has been hailed as a hero and feminist icon for her courage and dignity in the three-month trial that ended Thursday with all 51 defendants, including her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, being convicted.

But after she described the process as a "difficult ordeal" she risks having to go through another trial with two defendants already lodging an appeal and the lawyer of her ex-husband not ruling out doing the same.

"In any case, she is not afraid of it. If it were to happen, she has already indicated to us that she would face it – if she is healthy, obviously, since she is a lady who is now 72," Stéphane Babonneau, one of her lawyers, told France Inter radio.

"But in any case, she has no fear of it, that is what she told us."

Asked about his client's state of mind, Babonneau replied that "she was very happy to go home. She is very relieved".



